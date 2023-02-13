Importance of Mingachevir Power Station was further evidenced during second Karabakh war: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The importance of the Mingachevir Power Station was further evidenced during the second Karabakh war,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for a thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan`s independence period, News.Az reports.

“Because at that time, Armenia, which was defeated on the battlefield, also fired at civilian sites in Azerbaijan. The Mingachevir Power Station, which was fired at with long-range missiles was among them. Many of these missiles were destroyed by Azerbaijan's anti-aircraft defense systems, and some missed the target. So Armenia, which was defeated on the battlefield, wanted to destroy the main center of Azerbaijan's electricity generation. But they did not succeed,” the head of state added.

News.Az