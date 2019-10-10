Imprisoned ex-Finance Minister of Armenia hospitalized again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Finance Minister and ex-chairman of the Armenian State Revenue Committee Gagik Khachatryan was taken to hospital from the Yerevan prison to undergo a medical checkup, head of Public Relations Division at the Penitentiary Service Nona Navikyan said.

Khachatryan had undergone a medical examination several weeks ago, News.am recalled.



Gagik Khachatryan was remanded in custody on August 30, and by the ruling of a Yerevan court of the first instance. He is accused of abuse of official power and large-scale misuse when he was in office.

