In Armenia, food prices up by 2.6 percent in 2019 November

In 2019 November prices of foods and soft drinks in Armenia grew by 2.6% from October, and by 0.5% as opposed to November 2018, the National Statistical Committee (NSC) said today. It added that the growth was largely driven by a rise in the prices of fruits and vegetables by 3.5% and 20.1%, respectively.

According to official statistics, in the first 11 months of 2019 the prices of foods and soft drinks grew by 2.1% year-on-year.



Particularly, prices of vegetables in November 2019 increased by 10.6% year-on-year, and by 20.1% when compared to 2019 October. Prices of fruits rose by 4.3% and 3.5%, respectively.



Prices of meat products in November 2019 when compared with November 2018 fell by 2.7%, and rose by 0.1% when compared with October of the current year.



Prices of dairy products, cheese and eggs decreased by 2.2% from November 2018, and rose by 0.4% when compared to October 2019. Prices of eggs in November 2019 fell by 3.7% from the year before and went up by 1% compared with October 2019.



Prices of vegetable oils and fats fell by 4.5% from November 2019, and rose by 0.7% from October 2019. Prices of bakery products and cereals in November 2019 when compared with November 2018, rose by 3.7%, and by another 0.3% when compared with October of 2019.



Prices for coffee, tea, and cocoa in November 2019 increased by 0.1% year-on-year, while soft drinks prices did not change.



Prices of sugar declined by 7.3% from 2018 November and by 3.2% from 2019 October. Fish and seafood prices also fell by 4.7% from 2018 November and by another 0.9% from 2019 October. In November of this year, compared with October, prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products dropped by 0.1%.



At the same time, according to statistical data, prices for non-food products in November 2019 increased by 1% compared to November last year, and by 0.2% compared to October of this year.



In general, consumer prices in Armenia in November 2019 compared to November 2018 increased by 1%.

