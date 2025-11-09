In China, a 10-minute air taxi flight will cost around $8

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 10-minute air taxi flight in Shanghai, China - ed., will cost 59 yuan (about $8.3) in the future.

Vertaxi proposed this plan at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), News.Az reports citing the Shanghai Television.

The vehicle she presented is an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The company stated that an air taxi can fly halfway across the city in 10 minutes, for example, from the Hongqiao transportation hub in the west of the city to the Lujiazui central business district. By comparison, the same journey by car would take about 40 minutes.

The developer estimates that fares will initially be slightly higher than those of regular taxis, but will drop sharply once air travel routes expand. Short-haul flights will start at 50 yuan ($7), while intercity routes will start at 100 yuan ($14). The five-seater air taxi cabin can also accommodate five standard suitcases approximately 50 cm long.

News.Az