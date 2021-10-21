In Photos: Hunter's Moon illuminates night sky around the world

In Photos: Hunter's Moon illuminates night sky around the world

The full moon on "Sharad Purnima," in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, Oct 20,2021. (REUTERS PHOTO)

People standing on the Edge NYC outdoor observation deck are silhouetted by the full Hunter's Moon rising in New York City, U.S., Oct. 20, 2021. (GETTY IMAGES)

A woman sits on a rock as the full moon, known as the Hunter's Moon, rises at l-Ahrax Point on Marfa Ridge, outside the village of Mellieha, Malta, Oct. 20, 2021. (REUTERS PHOTO)

The Hunter's Moon rises behind San Silvestro Church in L'Aquila, Italy, Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto) (REUTERS PHOTO)

The Hunter's Moon rises at a size of 99.6% behind Torre Medicea medieval tower in Santo Stefano di Sessanio, Italy, Oct. 19, 2021. (REUTERS PHOTO)

The full moon is seen behind the Chrysler Building in New York City, U.S., Oct. 20, 2021. (AA PHOTO)

The full moon rises behind the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 20, 2021. (AA PHOTO)

A full moon rising through the branches of a tree in Skopje, Macedonia, Oct. 20, 2021. (AFP PHOTO)

