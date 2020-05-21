In photos: Even statues getting masked up across the globe

In photos: Even statues getting masked up across the globe

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a sign of the times, people are also putting masks on public statues reflecting the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Here is the Straits Times's pick of statues from all over the world, being masked up amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A bronze statue depicting cartoon character Titeuf, the 8-year-old boy with a blonde cowlick created by Swiss cartoonist Zep, wearing a protective mask in the closed schoolyard of Carouge, near Geneva, on March 18, 2020.PHOTO: AFP

The statue of the dog Greyfriars Bobby with a face mask in Edinburgh, on March 23, 2020.PHOTO: AFP

The statue of Queen's late singer Freddie Mercury wearing a face mask and adorned with a placard with a message raising awareness against the spread of the coronavirus, on the shore of Lake Geneva.PHOTO: AFP

A surfer statue along the beach is decorated with a mask and gloves during the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Encinitas, California, US, on March 24, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS

A man wears a face mask as he looks at a statue of Coloso also wearing one in Guatemala City, on April 9, 2020.PHOTO: AFP

A man puts a face mask on a statue of Polish writer Alexander Fredro at the market square in Wroclaw, Poland, on April 15, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE

A volunteer disinfects the statue of US singer Michael Jackson, at the Santa Marta favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 20, 2020.PHOTO: AFP

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi with a face mask on the first day of mandatory use of masks in the city of Rio de Janeiro, on April 23, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS

The statue of Sri Chinmoy wearing a face mask on the bank of Vltava river at sunset in Prague, Czech Republic, on April 23, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The "Fearless Girl" statue wears a face mask with American Flags outside the New York Stock Exchange, on April 23, 2020.PHOTO: AFP

News.Az

News.Az