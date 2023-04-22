In Photos: Muslims around the globe celebrate Eid al-Fitr

+ ↺ − 16 px

Almost 2 billion Muslims around the world marked the end of the fasting month of Ramadan on Friday, celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The end of Ramadan — a month of abstention from food and drink during daylight hours — is announced after a widely anticipated sighting of the new moon, in keeping with the lunar calendar. Thus begins the holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

World leaders have wished Muslims a happy Eid, or “Eid Mubarak.”

On the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, a festive prayer was also performed in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku and other districts.

Eid al-Fitr - which means "festival of the breaking of the fast" - is celebrated at the end of Ramadan, a month when many adult Muslims fast. Here people take photos as the sun rises at Nad Al Hammar Eid Musalla in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (PHOTO BY ALI HAIDER / EPA-EFE) A Palestinian woman takes a selfie at the al-Aqsa mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam, which is located on a hilltop complex known by Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif (the Noble Sanctuary) and by Jews as the Temple Mount. (PHOTO BY JAMAL AWAD / REUTERS) Prayers were held at the Bajrakli Mosque in central Belgrade, Serbia. (PHOTO BY MARKO DJURICA / REUTERS) Outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo balloons were released after prayers. (PHOTO BY MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY / REUTERS) People pray at the Education City Stadium in Qatar, which hosted matches during the Fifa World Cup last year. (PHOTO BY IMAD CREIDI / REUTERS) People perform Eid prayer in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku, Azerbaijan (PHOTO BY TREND) Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania drew thousands of worshippers. (FLORION GOGA / REUTERS) African Muslims wear traditional clothing for Eid prayers at the Hagia Sofia mosque in Istanbul. Turkey's largest city is home to diverse communities from different parts of the Islamic world and is also a popular tourist attraction for Muslims. (PHOTO BY AFP/Yasin Akgul) Muslims gather for Eid prayers at a football stadium in Kuwait. Like its Gulf neighbours, the emirate announced it would be marking the first day of the celebration on Friday. (PHOTO BY AFP/Yasser al-Zayat) Another tradition associated with Eid is the handing out of sweets. In the picture above, Saudi officials hand out treats to workers and worshippers at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca. (PHOTO BY AFP/Abdel Ghani Bashir) Members of the Muslim community attend prayers outside the Masjid At Taqwa mosque during Eid al-Fitr celebrations in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., April 21, 2023. (PHOTO BY AFP)





News.Az