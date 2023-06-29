Yandex metrika counter

In Photos: Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims around the world are observing Eid al-Adha, one of the most important Islamic festivals in the Muslim calendar.

Meaning the "feast of the sacrifice", Eid al-Adha commemorates the prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son on God's orders and is marked by special prayers and feasts. This year, it begins on 28 June.

The festival coincides with the end of the Hajj - the annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Below is BBC selection of images showing people marking the festival around the world.

News.Az presents the photos.

Worshippers pray at the shrine of cleric Sheikh Abdul Qadir al-Gilani in Baghdad, Iraq (THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

Families take part in a morning prayer at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, Philippines (JAM STA ROSA/AFP)

A trader paints a design on a sacrificial camel to attract customers, at a livestock market ahead of the festival on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan (AAMIR QURESHI/AFP)

Displaced people who have been living in tents due to the Syrian civil war perform prayers at a stadium in Idlib, Syria (IZZEDDIN KASIM/GETTY IMAGES)

People stay gathered after their first prayer in front of Al-Amin mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon (EMILIE MADI/REUTERS)

People pray as they attend an early morning prayer at the Mevlana Mosque in Rotterdam, Netherlands (ROBIN UTRECHT/AF)

Those who could not find empty places in mosques gather to pray on the streets of Moscow, Russia (SEFA KARACAN/GETTY IMAGES)

Dozens pray in the park of El Casino de Embajadores in Madrid, Spain (CARLOS LUJAN/GETTY IMAGES)

People exchange wishes after morning prayers at Dubai's main mosque in the United Arab Emirates (KARIM SAHIB/AFP)

Worshippers perform morning prayer in Sudan's eastern Gedaref region (AFP)

Worshippers take part in a morning prayer in Cairo, Egypt (SHROOQ EL-SAYED/SHUTTERSTOCK)




News.Az 

