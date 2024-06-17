In Photos: Wildfire scorches world's largest wetland
The worst of the dry season is still far off, but already the Brazilian Pantanal wetlands are so dry that wildfires are surging. The number of fires so far this year has jumped tenfold from the same period last year.News.Az presents a Reuters collection of photos reflecting the wildfire engulfing the world’s largest wetland.
Smoke from a fire rises into the air in the Pantanal, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 10. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Farmer Cleiton Jose and others ride horses to drive cattle away from a fire in the Pantanal, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 10. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Smoke from the fire rises into the air as trees burn amongst vegetation in the Pantanal, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tree is seen burning during a fire in the Pantanal, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 11. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A drone view shows smoke rising from a fire in the Pantanal, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 10. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A drone view shows smoke from the fire rising into the air as trees burn amongst vegetation in the Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 11, 2024. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tree is seen burning during a fire in the Pantanal, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 11. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A drone view shows a burned area in the Pantanal, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 10. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A drone view shows smoke rising from a fire in the Pantanal, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 10. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino