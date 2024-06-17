In Photos: Wildfire scorches world's largest wetland

+ ↺ − 16 px

The worst of the dry season is still far off, but already the Brazilian Pantanal wetlands are so dry that wildfires are surging. The number of fires so far this year has jumped tenfold from the same period last year.

News.Az presents a Reuters collection of photos reflecting the wildfire engulfing the world’s largest wetland.A tree is seen burning during a fire in the Pantanal, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 11. REUTERS/Ueslei MarcelinoA drone view shows smoke rising from a fire in the Pantanal, in Corumba, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil, June 10. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

News.Az