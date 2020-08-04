In Pictures: Massive explosion hits Lebanese capital Beirut
04 Aug 2020
A huge explosion near the center of Beirut killed at least 10 people, injured hundreds and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse.
The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. It came at a time when Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.
A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut. (MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)