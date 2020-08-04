In Pictures: Massive explosion hits Lebanese capital Beirut

+ ↺ − 16 px

A huge explosion near the center of Beirut killed at least 10 people, injured hundreds and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. It came at a time when Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut. (MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)

Firefighters spray water at a fire after the explosion. MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS People help a man who was wounded in Beirut's massive explosion. HASSAN AMMAR/AP PHOTO A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon''s capital Beirut. AFP The blast wave from the explosion caused extensive damage to buildings within a large radius of the blast site. ISSAM ABDALLAH/REUTERS A wounded man stands near the scene of the explosion. ANWAR AMRO/AFP People gather near the scene of the explosion. ANWAR AMRO/AFP

News.Az