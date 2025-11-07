India, New Zealand push ahead with free trade deal talks

According to a New Zealand government statement on Friday, the visit of India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal — accompanied by a 43-member business delegation — has accelerated trade talks and deepened bilateral ties, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During the visit, Goyal held high-level business meetings, engaged with the Indian community in New Zealand, and participated in discussions aimed at pushing forward FTA negotiations.

New Zealand’s Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay said the talks were “constructive,” noting that good progress was made in several key areas. He added that an FTA would open new opportunities and bring mutual economic benefits to both countries.