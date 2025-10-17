India's forex reserves decline for fourth straight week

+ ↺ − 16 px

India's foreign exchange reserves decreased by $2.176 billion to reach $697.784 billion in the week ending October 10, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

This was the fourth consecutive week when the forex reserves declined, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the central bank's data, the Foreign Currency Assets decreased by 5.605 billion dollars to 572.103 billion dollars, while the Gold Reserves increased by 3.595 billion dollars to 102.365 billion dollars.

The Special Drawing Rights also fell by 130 million dollars to 18.684 billion dollars. And, India's Reserve Position in the International Monetary Fund fell by 36 million dollars to 4.632 billion dollars.

News.Az