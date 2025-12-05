Yandex metrika counter

India's Kerala sees surge in brain-eating amoeba cases

  India
The Indian state of Kerala has recorded 170 cases and 42 deaths from amoebic meningoencephalitis, also known as brain-eating amoeba infection, in 2025, according to the government’s statement to Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Prataprao Jadhav noted that Kerala has recorded a total of 211 cases and 53 deaths from the infection since 2023, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He detailed the progression of cases over the years: two cases and two deaths in 2023, rising to 39 cases and nine deaths in 2024, before surging to 170 cases and 42 deaths in 2025.

The minister added that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Kozhikode conducted an investigation into the rising incidence in July last year.

“A high-level meeting was conducted by the Secretary, Department of Health Research/Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), with national and state experts to review the surge in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases in Kerala. National Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) surveillance was reinforced through 18 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs), with emphasis on cross-validation of tests, improved environmental surveillance, and evidence-based treatment guidance,” he said.

The government, he added, continues to support information, education, and communication (IEC) initiatives and is working with the state to improve research, prevention, and preparedness.

Further epidemiological assessments by the NCDC strengthened surveillance and IEC systems, and led to a revised Communicable Disease alert on Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis issued in October 2024, outlining updated management and prevention guidelines.

Amoebic encephalitis is an acute, rapidly fatal central nervous system disease caused primarily by Naegleria fowleri, a free-living amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater bodies such as lakes, rivers, and streams. Infection typically occurs when contaminated water enters the nose, allowing the amoeba to travel to the brain.


