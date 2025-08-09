Yandex metrika counter

India shoots down 5 Pakistani fighter jets, 1 military aircraft in May clashes

India shoots down 5 Pakistani fighter jets, 1 military aircraft in May clashes
India’s Air Chief Marshal AP Singh confirmed on Saturday that Indian forces shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one additional military aircraft during armed clashes in May.

The announcement highlights the intensity of the aerial confrontations between the two neighboring countries amid ongoing tensions in the region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Further details about the incidents or casualties were not immediately disclosed.


