India should capitalize on the trade upheaval sparked by Trump’s policies

The ‘Quality Control Orders’ or QCO, perhaps the worst of Indian protectionism, were started in 2019 as part of the government’s plan to revive manufacturing in India and curb sub-standard imports. But the quality control checks, which subjects importers and domestic businesses to conform to certain standards, have made it much more difficult for foreign companies to enter the Indian market while adding to problems for home grown companies that import their materials. To add to the delays, the quality certificates are only given after an Indian inspector visits the manufacturing facility. This applies to toys, footwear furniture and many more products. Imagine, a luxury giant like Valentino is also subjected to these quality checks of its footwear. It is absurd.

The hassle created by the quality control orders was one of the points highlighted by the US government in a report released earlier this month which described the norms as “burdensome”.

If India does away with the QCO on most products, it will be a huge confidence building move with the US as New Delhi tries to close in on a trade deal later this year.

A protracted US-China trade war is not good for India and has the potential to raise costs for products sold here, cause market volatility and even hit growth. But there are silver linings too. American importers may turn to India instead of China especially in sectors like textiles, electronics, auto components and Pharma. But we really need to get our act together and make ease of doing business in India a reality and not just a slogan. India missed the bus on ramping up its manufacturing capabilities which saw for example garment manufacturing moving on a big scale outside China to Bangladesh and Vietnam. This has to change.

