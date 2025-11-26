India struggles at 90-5 as South Africa eye 2-0 Test sweep

+ ↺ − 16 px

Simon Harmer took four wickets to leave India reeling at 90-5, putting South Africa on the brink of a 2-0 Test series whitewash on day five of the second match on Wednesday.

World Test champions South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0, and even a draw would secure their first series victory in India since 2000, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The South African bowlers, led by off-spinner Harmer (4-23), continued to strike regularly, pushing for a comprehensive win in India’s mammoth chase of 549 in Guwahati.

Overnight batsman Sai Sudharsan, on 14, and fellow left-hander Ravindra Jadeja, on 23, were at the crease at the first break.

In Guwahati, tea is served before lunch due to early sunsets, reversing the usual intervals.

India suffered their fourth defeat in six home Tests in the opener in Kolkata and they need to bat for two more sessions to avoid another loss.

The hosts resumed on 27-2 and rode their luck early on when Marco Jansen had Sudharsan caught behind but the delivery was declared a no-ball after the left-arm quick overstepped. The batsman was on four.

In the next over Kuldeep Yadav survived a reprieve on four when Aiden Markram dropped him at first slip off Harmer.

The relief was shortlived for India as Harmer bowled Kuldeep for five for the first wicket of the day.

Three balls later Harmer dismissed Dhruv Jurel for two, then he sent back skipper Rishabh Pant for 13 as India slumped to 58-5.

