India to allocate $227.5 million for exporters’ credit guarantee in FY26

India’s credit guarantee support for exporters will require a budget allocation of 20 billion rupees ($227.5 million) for the fiscal year 2026, a government source said on Thursday.

The announcement follows the cabinet’s approval on Wednesday of a 450.6 billion rupee package to support exporters. The plan includes 200 billion rupees in credit guarantees on bank loans aimed at boosting export competitiveness and reducing financing risks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The program is part of New Delhi’s broader strategy to strengthen India’s export sector amid slowing global demand and trade uncertainties.

Trucks loaded with shipping containers were seen at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, one of the country’s busiest maritime hubs, highlighting India’s growing trade activity despite global headwinds.

