India to continue buying Russian oil despite Trump’s threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

India will continue to purchase Russian oil despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of penalties.

Indian authorities have not issued any directive to oil companies to reduce or halt imports from Russia. One official said the government had “not given any direction to oil companies” regarding a cutback, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The White House, India’s Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

President Trump has issued conflicting statements in recent weeks. In July, he warned of 100% tariffs on countries buying Russian oil unless Moscow agrees to a major peace deal with Ukraine. He also hinted at potential penalties against India for its continued purchases of Russian energy and weapons.

However, Trump later softened his stance, writing on Truth Social that he “[doesn’t] care what India does with Russia.”

On Friday, the president told reporters that he had heard India would stop buying Russian oil — a claim Indian officials swiftly contradicted.

Earlier in July, Reuters reported that Indian state refiners had temporarily paused Russian crude purchases due to narrowing discounts. Nevertheless, Russia remains India’s top oil supplier, accounting for approximately 35% of its total crude imports.

The decision highlights India’s determination to prioritize its energy security, even as global geopolitical tensions continue to complicate its balancing act between Western allies and long-standing partners like Russia.

News.Az