India, U.S. sign landmark defense pact

India and the United States signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) on Tuesday during the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi, an official at India's External Affairs Ministry has confirmed, Xinhua reports.

According to local media, the move will allow the sharing of sensitive information and facilitate sales of advanced military hardware between the two nations.

In 2016, India and the United States signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement, and inked another pact called the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement in 2018.

This is the third ministerial dialogue of such kind between the two sides. The previous two were held in New Delhi in September 2018, and in Washington in 2019.

