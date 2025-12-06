Yandex metrika counter

India wins ODI toss after 20 losses, Rahul breaks jinx

  • Sports
  • Share
India wins ODI toss after 20 losses, Rahul breaks jinx
Photo: AFP

India finally won an ODI toss on Saturday after an astonishing 20 consecutive losses, as stand-in captain KL Rahul ended the bizarre streak against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

Visiting captain Temba Bavuma called heads but the coin came down as tails for Rahul to celebrate with a fist bump as India's curse of a million-to-one ended in Visakhapatnam, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

It was more than two years since India won the toss in a one-day match.

The crowd roared and a smiling Rahul elected to bowl in the deciding third match of the series, which is level at 1-1.

India's players were quick to congratulate Rahul, who is leading the ODI team in place of the injured Shubman Gill.

Rahul credited presenter Murali Kartik for his presence as a lucky charm as India won their first ODI toss since the World Cup semi-final in Mumbai against New Zealand on November 15, 2023.

"You should do more tosses for us," a beaming Rahul said.

Former India batter Sanjay Bangar said Rahul's ploy of flipping the coin with his left hand instead of the usual right did the trick.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      