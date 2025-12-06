India wins ODI toss after 20 losses, Rahul breaks jinx

+ ↺ − 16 px

India finally won an ODI toss on Saturday after an astonishing 20 consecutive losses, as stand-in captain KL Rahul ended the bizarre streak against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

Visiting captain Temba Bavuma called heads but the coin came down as tails for Rahul to celebrate with a fist bump as India's curse of a million-to-one ended in Visakhapatnam, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

It was more than two years since India won the toss in a one-day match.

The crowd roared and a smiling Rahul elected to bowl in the deciding third match of the series, which is level at 1-1.

India's players were quick to congratulate Rahul, who is leading the ODI team in place of the injured Shubman Gill.

Rahul credited presenter Murali Kartik for his presence as a lucky charm as India won their first ODI toss since the World Cup semi-final in Mumbai against New Zealand on November 15, 2023.

"You should do more tosses for us," a beaming Rahul said.

Former India batter Sanjay Bangar said Rahul's ploy of flipping the coin with his left hand instead of the usual right did the trick.

