Indian police arrest driver for hit-and-run death of Fauja Singh, world's 'oldest' marathon runner

Police in India have arrested Amritpal Singh Dhillon in connection with the hit-and-run death of Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathon runner.

According to the police, the accused, Amritpal Singh Dhillon was driving a speeding SUV when he struck the 114-year-old British-Indian runner. Singh sustained critical injuries and died shortly after being taken to hospital, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The incident took place in the northern state of Punjab on Monday, where Singh was out on his afternoon walk.

Singh, a global icon, set records by running marathons across multiple age categories, including when he was over 100. He began running at 89 and ran nine full marathons between 2000 and 2013, when he retired.


