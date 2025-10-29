India’s L&T posts 15.6% profit rise on strong overseas project execution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India’s largest infrastructure company by market capitalization, reported a 15.6% rise in second-quarter profit, boosted by strong execution of overseas projects and steady order inflows.

The company’s consolidated profit after tax reached 39.26 billion rupees ($446.7 million) for the quarter ended September 30, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

L&T, often seen as a bellwether for India’s infrastructure sector, has been focusing on international orders to counter a relatively slower domestic market. Brokerages HDFC Securities and Elara Securities noted that L&T’s execution of international projects outperformed domestic ones in a seasonally weak quarter affected by the monsoon.

Total orders grew 45% in July–September, compared with 33% growth in the first quarter and a 10% decline a year ago during India’s general elections. International orders, spanning the Middle East, U.S., Europe, and Africa, accounted for 65% of total orders, up from 63% the previous year.

