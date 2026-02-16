Watch Live: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano began Episode 42 of its ongoing eruption on Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The latest eruptive episode started at approximately 1:50 p.m. Sunday with the onset of continuous lava overflows. Lava fountains quickly developed, reaching significant heights at both eruptive vents, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

USGS reported that fountains from the north vent are currently rising to about 600 feet, while activity at the south vent is producing fountains between 1,000 and 1,200 feet high. The towering lava displays mark a renewed phase of high-intensity surface activity.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the volcanic plume is moving toward the southwest. Ground-level sensors near the eruptive vents indicate winds are blowing from the northeast, suggesting that volcanic gas emissions and other material are being carried southwest from Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

Since December 23, 2024, most lava fountaining episodes have lasted a day or less, according to monitoring data.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory reported elevated levels of volcanic gases, ash and tephra in the vicinity of the eruption and in areas downwind. Current wind patterns are directing gas emissions and volcanic material to the southwest of Kilauea.

Officials advised that individuals with respiratory conditions or sensitivities should avoid affected areas due to potentially hazardous air quality.

