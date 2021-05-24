Indonesian president sends letter to president of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Upon the anniversary of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 28, I am pleased to extend to you and the people of Azerbaijan, my warmest congratulations and best wishes for your good health and happiness, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan,” the Indonesian president said.

“I fervently hope that the friendly relations between Indonesia and Azerbaijan will continue to develop for the betterment of our peoples and countries in the coming years.”

“Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and my best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health and personal well-being,” Widodo added.

News.Az