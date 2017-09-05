Indonesian public informed about realities of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesian “ANTARA” News Agency has published an interview by Azerbaijan`s Ambassador Tamerlan Garayev, who highlighted cause and consequences of the Armenia-Az

The diplomat also informed about the resolutions adopted by the UN on immediate, unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from occupied territories of Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports. Mr. Garayev said Indonesia supports Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and sovereignty, adding cooperation between the two countries successfully develop within the international organizations.

News.Az

News.Az