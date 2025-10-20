Indonesian students plan protests as Prabowo marks first year in office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesian student groups are set to hold demonstrations in the capital on Monday to mark the first anniversary of President Prabowo Subianto’s government, voicing frustration over what they describe as a year of unfulfilled promises and growing problems.

The coalition of student organizations, known locally as BEM SI, announced the protest on Instagram using the hashtags “1Year Is Enough” and “1 Year Of Continuous Problems”, saying the event will take place near the presidential palace while Prabowo chairs a cabinet meeting, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Seeing the one-year momentum makes us concerned for the fate of Indonesia’s future,” BEM SI said in a statement.

The planned protest comes two months after nationwide demonstrations erupted over government policies and lawmakers’ privileges. The unrest turned deadly after a delivery driver was struck and killed by a police vehicle, triggering wider clashes that left several people dead — the biggest challenge to Prabowo since his landslide victory last year.

According to Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a political researcher at Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency, Prabowo’s first year has been marked by “turbulence,” largely due to limited public participation in policymaking.

“Generally, Prabowo’s government experienced some turbulence in the first year, especially with regards to a lack of openness and participation,” Jati said, pointing to the president’s flagship free school meals program.

The meals program, designed to provide food to millions of students and pregnant women, faced backlash after thousands of students reportedly fell ill from food poisoning.

To fund initiatives such as free health check-ups and expanded educational support for low-income families, Prabowo’s administration has reallocated funds from other sectors, including education. The former special forces commander has also increased the military’s role in civilian projects, involving soldiers in food and agriculture programs.

Prabowo has pledged to boost Indonesia’s economic growth to 8% during his five-year term, which runs until 2029, and has rolled out multiple stimulus packages aimed at accelerating economic activity.

