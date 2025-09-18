Yandex metrika counter

Infini Capital emerges as top buyer in China share placements

Hong Kong-based Infini Capital is seeing rapid gains by acquiring Chinese equities through high-profile share placements amid a booming stock market. The multi-strategy investment firm, founded by Tony Chin, reportedly earned HK$240 million ($31 million) just one day after subscribing to a private placement in software provider Weimob on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Infini Capital’s investment in GCL Technology Holdings Ltd. delivered around HK$900 million in gains over three days as the stock climbed more than 6%, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The firm’s swift moves highlight growing investor interest in China’s equity markets and the potential for quick returns through strategic private placements.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

