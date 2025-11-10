Injuries reported after Israeli strike hits vehicle in Southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Monday injured several people despite an ongoing ceasefire.





An Israeli drone hit a vehicle near Baisariyah in the Sidon district. The number of casualties has not been confirmed. The agency also observed Israeli drones flying at medium altitude over the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Israeli army has not commented on the reported strike.

Tensions in southern Lebanon have been rising for weeks, with near-daily Israeli air raids targeting what it says are Hezbollah members and infrastructure. On Sunday, two more people were killed in Israeli strikes.

Since the conflict began in October 2023, the Israeli army’s operations in Lebanon have reportedly killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000, escalating into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

News.Az