Intense battles continued all night: Azerbaijani ministry (VIDEO)

The combat operations of various intensity continued from the afternoon on October 9 until the morning of October 10 along the entire length of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.  

Fire strikes were inflicted on the Armenian armed forces.

As a result of the continued offensive operation by the Azerbaijan Army, during this period, a large number of enemy manpower, 13 tanks, 4 MLRS BM-21 "Grad", 6 D-20 and D-30 howitzers, 3 self-propelled artillery mounts 2S3 "Akatsiya", 2 M55 "Zastava" anti-aircraft guns, 2 radar stations and electronic warfare equipment were destroyed and disabled by the precise fire.


