Intensification of anti-Azerbaijani propaganda contradicts principle of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity: Russian political scientist (EXCLUSIVE)

Anti-Azerbaijani statements by several EU member states and European countries in support of Armenia cannot be accepted as normal, Igor Korotchenko, Director of the Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies (Russia) and political scientist, told News.Az.

Korotchenko stressed that the intensification of anti-Azerbaijani propaganda contradicts the principle of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

“Unfortunately, some foreign policy representatives, especially Belgium, Luxembourg, and Canada, collude with Armenian lobbyists and are actually manipulated by them. Such actions are contrary to the principle of peace and undoubtedly have a negative impact on the ongoing peace process in the South Caucasus. At the same time, these forces impede the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he added.

However, the Russian political scientist is confident that there is a window of opportunity for the signing of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan by the end of 2023.

News.Az