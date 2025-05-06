Inter defeat Barcelona 4-3 in thriller to reach Champions League final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Inter secured a dramatic 4-3 victory over Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash, earning a spot in the final.

The decisive moment came in the 99th minute when substitute Davide Frattesi scored the match-winner, igniting wild celebrations among the Nerazzurri players and fans inside the San Siro, News.Az reports.

Just moments earlier, Frattesi had urged the already boisterous crowd to raise their voices — a call answered with deafening support as he curled the ball past Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

Inter, who lost the 2023 final to Manchester City, will now face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in the 2025 Champions League final in Munich on May 31. PSG currently lead that semifinal after a 1-0 win in London.

The match began with little indication of the chaos to come. Inter went into halftime up 2-0, thanks to Lautaro Martínez's opener and a penalty converted by Hakan Çalhanoğlu. But Barcelona, no strangers to thrilling turnarounds, stormed back just as they had in the first leg’s 3-3 draw.

Eric García and Dani Olmo scored in quick succession after the break to bring Barcelona level, and Raphinha appeared to have clinched the win with an 88th-minute strike off his own rebound.

However, 37-year-old Francesco Acerbi stunned the visitors by scoring in stoppage time — his first-ever goal in European competition — forcing extra time.

Frattesi then delivered the final blow, skillfully controlling a pass from Mehdi Taremi and evading young defender Pau Cubarsí before slotting the ball into the net. Barcelona nearly equalized once more, but Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a critical fingertip save to deny Lamine Yamal and preserve the win.

***

Inter and Barcelona played out a dramatic 3-3 draw in the UEFA Champions League, mirroring the scoreline of the first leg and sending the tie into extra time.

Barcelona mounted a strong comeback after trailing 2-0, with Eric Garcia scoring in the 54th minute, followed by Dani Olmo’s equalizer in the 60th, News.Az reports.

Raphinha put the visitors ahead 3-2 in the 87th minute, but Inter’s Francesco Acerbi struck in stoppage time (90+3) to level the match once again.

With both legs ending 3-3, the tie proceeded to extra time to determine who would reach the final.

***

Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring for Inter in the 21st minute.

Just before halftime, Hakan Çalhanoğlu doubled the lead with a penalty in the 45th minute, making it 2–0 for Inter at the break, News.Az reports.

With this result, Inter now lead Barcelona 5–3 on aggregate.

***

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona kicked off at the iconic San Siro stadium.

***

Inter's Lautaro Martinez has made a swift recovery to start alongside Marcus Thuram, providing a major boost ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg clash with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Barça surprisingly leave star striker Robert Lewandowski on the bench, opting instead for the youthful Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in attack.

With the first leg ending in a dramatic 3-3 draw and no away goals rule in play, tonight’s match is a straight shootout—decided over 90 minutes, extra time, or penalties if needed.

Inter vs. Barcelona official line-ups (3-3 agg)

Inter: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram

Inter bench: Di Gennaro, J Martinez, De Vrij, Zielinski, Arnautovic, Frattesi, Asllani, Carlos Augusto, Darmian, Re Cecconi, Zalewski, Taremi

Barcelona: Szczesny; Eric García, Cubarsì, Iñigo Martinez, Gerard Martin; Pedri, De Jong, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Raphinha

Barcelona bench: Inaki Pena, Astralaga, Ronald Araujo, Gavi, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Christensen, Fermin Lopez, Pau Victor, Fort, Farré, Darvich

Ref: Marciniak (POL)



***

Inter Milan welcomes Spanish giants Barcelona to the San Siro for the decisive second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal clash on Tuesday night.

The Catalan Giants remain on track for a rare treble – LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles – but walked away from the opening leg of their Champions League semifinal at the Barcelona Olympic Stadium with just a draw against Inter, leaving them with it all to do on the road in Milan, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Inter, who are bidding to make a second Champions League final in three seasons, will like their chances of getting past the flamboyant LaLiga leaders on home soil. But the Nerazzurri were far from their best on Saturday, forging a slender 1-0 home win against 15th-placed Verona in a domestic Serie A league fixture at the San Siro.

Here is all to know before the semifinal decider between two of Europe’s football superclubs:

What happened in the semifinal’s first leg?

Barcelona twice battled back to share a compelling 3-3 drawat home against Inter Milan on April 30.

The Italian side raced to a two-goal lead with superb strikes from Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries before the unstoppable Lamine Yamal pulled Barca back into it with a sublime solo effort.

Ferran Torres levelled for the five-time champions, and although Inter nosed ahead through Dumfries again, a Yann Sommer own goal left the tie on a knife-edge heading into the second leg.

Why is everyone talking about Yamal?

Playing his 100th game at just 17 years and 291 days old, Yamal became the youngest player to score in a UEFA Champions League semifinal against Inter on Wednesday, eclipsing the record set by Kylian Mbappe, who was 18 when he achieved the feat in 2017.

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi said talents like the Barcelona teenager come around only once in a half-century.

“He’s the kind of talent who is born every 50 years, I had never seen him live, and he really impressed me today,” the Inter coach said after Yamal helped Barcelona rally in the action-packed first leg.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick described his attacking winger as “a genius” after the match.

Before the first leg, Yamal himself was forced to dismiss comparisons to the great Lionel Messi, who played the same position at Barcelona.

“I don’t compare myself to him because I don’t compare myself to anyone – and much less with Messi,” Yamal told reporters.

“So I don’t think the comparison makes sense – with Messi even less. I’m going to enjoy myself, and be myself.”

Yamal said he thought the Argentinian forward was the greatest player of all time.

“I admire him obviously as the best player in history, but I don’t compare myself to him,” he reiterated.

Team news: Barcelona

Barcelona starting defender Jules Kounde is set to miss the Champions League semifinal second leg clash with Inter after he was diagnosed with a hamstring injury on Thursday.

Unexpectedly, Flick may be able to call on star striker Robert Lewandowski, who is ahead of schedule on what was expected to be a three-week recovery period from a leg injury. Lewandowski was included in the squad on Monday after being sidelined for about two weeks.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is tipped to start against Inter despite first-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Steg’s return to the first XI in a LaLiga fixture at the weekend after a long injury layoff.

Team news: Inter Milan

Inter head into their second leg showdown at the San Siro with the availability of top scorer Lautaro Martinez highly questionable after the Argentina star suffered a leg injury against Barcelona last Wednesday. Inzaghi will have Mehdi Taremi or Marko Arnautovic on standby to replace Martinez in the starting lineup.

But confidence is growing in the Inter camp that Martinez will play, according to Italian media reports on Monday. Lautaro himself posted a cryptic message on Instagram: a photo of him doing exercises in the gym, captioned with emojis of an hourglass and a battery.

In a separate positive development for Inter, key defender Benjamin Pavard, who missed the first leg of the semifinal against Barca, is set to return to the starting XI, according to reporting from the Italian media outlet Gazzetta.it.

Star midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is available for selection after sitting out Inter’s 1-0 victory over Verona with a suspension.

Possible starting lineups:

Barcelona possible XI: Szczesny; Eric, Araujo, Cubarsi, Inigo; de Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Ferran

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Acerbi, Pavard, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Arnautovic, Thuram

Head-to-head:

The teams have played on 13 prior occasions:

Barcelona wins: 6

Inter Milan wins: 2

Draws: 5

What the managers had to say:

Hansi Flick, Barcelona manager: “[In the second leg] Inter can’t just defend. They have to try and score too. It’s the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League and the four best teams in Europe are there. We play with style and confidence, and we know what we can do. We have 90 minutes next week, and hopefully that’s enough to get to the final. That’s our goal, and we will fight for it.”

Simone Inzaghi, Inter Milan manager: “We saw a fantastic match [in the first leg] and we knew that semifinals are difficult. We could even have won. I really liked the impact that our subs had. Our fans know that we’ve been giving our utmost in difficult times and we know that Tuesday will be a ‘final’.”

When did Barcelona and Inter Milan last win the UEFA Champions League?

Barcelona most recently won in 2015 while Inter Milan last tasted victory in 2010.

When and where is the 2025 UEFA Champions League final?

The winner of this semifinal heads to Germany on May 31 for the Champions League final.

European football’s largest annual showpiece will be played at the 75,000-capacity Allianz Arena in Munich.

News.Az