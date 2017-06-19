Yandex metrika counter

International Bank of Azerbaijan changes plan on restructuring of obligations

The process of voting on the plan of voluntary restructuring of obligations of the International Bank of Azerbaijan to foreign creditors has begun, which will end on July 18, 2017, the Bank told APA-Economics.

Taking into account the proposals of foreign creditors, with the approval of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, some changes were made in terms of restructuring.

News.Az

 


