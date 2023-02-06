International conference on Kashmir and photo exhibition held in Baku to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Pakistan in Baku, in collaboration with the ADA University, organized an International Conference on Kashmir on Friday 3 February 2023 to highlight the significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A Photo Exhibition depicting the plight of the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was also organized on the side line of the Kashmir Conference, the Embassy told News.Az.

Since Azerbaijan is an active member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, a large number of Azerbaijani nationals representing various walks of life including academia, media, think tanks and students attended the Kashmir Conference. Speakers from Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkiye addressed the event.

Ms. Sabina Aliyeva, Ombudsperson of the Republic of Azerbaijan was the keynote speaker. Member of the Milli Mejlis (Parliament) and member of the Human Rights Committee of the Parliament Mr. Razi Nurllayev and Head of prestigious think tank Center of Analysis of International Relations Mr. Farid Shafiyev also spoke on the occasion. Mrs. Mishal Malik, spouse of Kashmiri leader Yasmin Malik and a human rights activist from Turkiye addressed the conference through video link.

Ambassador Bilal Hayee, in his opening remarks, recounted the historical events of India’s occupation of Jammu & Kashmir and its unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 to alter the disputed status of the territory in a bid to change its demographic structure & identity. Lauding the unparalleled struggle of the Kashmiris for attainment of their long denied right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions, Ambassador highlighted the reign of terror unleashed by the occupation forces in IIOJ&K and how it had increased manifolds since 5 August 2019. Ambassador thanked the strong support of the Government of Azerbaijan in standing by with the cause of Jammu and Kashmir at all regional and international fora.

Ms. Sabina Aliyeva, the Ombudsperson for the Republic of Azerbaijan paid tribute to the martyrs for the Kashmir cause, adding that their sacrifices will bear the fruit of freedom as justice can be delayed but not denied. Applauding the presence of the large number of Azerbaijani youth at the conference, the Ombudsperson emphasized the need to make the world aware of this conflict and its consequence for global peace.

Member of Milli Mejlis and Human Rights Committee of the Parliament, Mr. Razi Nurullayev, highlighted the strong bonds of fraternal relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and pledged his unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. While underscoring that the Kashmir issue remained one of the oldest disputes at the United Nations, he stressed the need to urgently resolve it to end the decades -long suffering of the hapless people there.

Sharing a historical perspective of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Ambassador Farid Shafiyev warned against the impact of the ongoing situation in IIOJ&K on the regional peace and security in South Asia.

Video messages of speakers from Pakistan and Turkiye captured the attention of the audience to learn the deteriorating condition of the defenseless Kashmiri people and the role of the international community to raise voice in support for their right to self-determination.

A moment of silence was observed during the event to pay tribute to the martyrs in IIOJ&K, Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Attending the Conference in large number, the people of Azerbaijan have once again demonstrated their respect for Pakistan and unflinching support for the just cause of Jammu and Kashmir.

During his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Kazakhstan on 12 October 2022,

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for Pakistan's position and emphasized that Azerbaijan always supported Pakistan's rightful position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

News.Az