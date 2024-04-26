International Court of Justice concluded public hearings on the case Azerbaijan v. Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by Armenia in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Azerbaijan v. Armenia) concluded today, according to a statement of the ICJ, News.az reports.

It has been noted that the Court will now begin its deliberation.

During the hearings, which opened on Monday 22 April 2024, the delegation of Armenia was led by Mr Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Representative of the Republic of Armenia on International Legal Matters, as Agent. The delegation of Azerbaijan was led by Mr Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as Agent.

