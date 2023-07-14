International Court of Justice continues to expose Armenian lies - Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Court of Justice continues to expose Armenian lies, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada said, News.az reports.

"Order by International Court of Justice once again confirms that Armenia’s request to induce Azerbaijan to withdraw border guards from the Lachin checkpoint and the road were unanimously rejected. The Court continues to expose Armenian lies," he wrote on his Twitter page.

On July 6, 2023, the International Court of Justice rejected the territorial claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan. The ICR rejected Armenia's claim to amend the Judgment of February 22, 2023.

News.Az