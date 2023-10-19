International Organization of Francophonie should not be tool for anti-Azerbaijani efforts of France and Armenia - Western Azerbaijan Community

International Organization of Francophonie should not be tool for anti-Azerbaijani efforts of France and Armenia - Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia and France continue their efforts to turn the International Organization of Francophonie (OIF) into a staunch anti-Azerbaijani platform, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“In this regard, the recent statements made by the Secretary General of the OIF Louise Mushikiwabo in Yerevan are cause for concern. The fact that the Secretary General, emphasizing the importance of protecting the Armenian cultural heritage in Karabakh, does not address the appalling situation of the cultural heritage belonging to the Azerbaijani people in Armenia is a manifestation of obvious bias and double standards,” the Community noted.

The Western Azerbaijan Community called on the Secretary General of the OIF not to become a tool in the malicious efforts of Armenia and France against Azerbaijan, and to be cautious and responsible in his statements about Azerbaijan.

News.Az