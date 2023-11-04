International travelers familiarize themselves with Armenian vandalism in Aghdam

As part of the visit to Azerbaijan’s Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur regions, international travelers from the world-famous "NomadMania" travel club have visited Azerbaijan’s city of Aghdam.

The delegation from 26 countries (U.S., Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) included about 50 famous travelers.

The visitors familiarized themselves with the traces of the Armenian atrocities committed in Aghdam, as well as the reconstruction works carried out here.

The trip is of great importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijani liberated territories as part of black tourism.

Over the past two years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and the Turkish Travel Club have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur eight times.

News.Az