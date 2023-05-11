International travelers from Sweden visit Azykh cave in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand

+ ↺ − 16 px

International travelers from the Swedish 'Club100' organization have today visited Fuzuli district, liberated by valiant Azerbaijani army, as part of their visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions, News.Az reports.

The Swedish travelers eye witnessed the destructions caused by Armenia during the occupation as well as the large-scale reconstruction works carried out by Azerbaijan after the liberation of Fuzuli district.

The travelers also visited to Azykh cave located in the Khojavand district. The employee of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture provided an insight into the history of the Azykh cave, which is one of the oldest human settlements in the world as well as archeological researches conducted in the area.

The visitors were also informed about the looting of Azerbaijan’s historical and cultural monuments during the occupation, and viewed the traces of illegal researches and excavation works carried out in the cave.

News.Az