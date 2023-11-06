International travelers visit Khudafarin Bridge in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, international travelers from the world-famous "NomadMania" travel club have today visited Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, familiarizing themselves with the Khudafarin Bridge, News.Az reports.

The delegation from 26 countries (U.S., Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) included about 50 famous travelers.

They were informed about the liberation of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district and the Khudafarin Bridge by the courageous Azerbaijani Army led by Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev during the 44-day Patriotic War. They were also informed of the atrocities and traces of crime committed by Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan’s ancestral lands.

The Khudafarin Bridges are considered as the monuments of universal value. Located on the historical Silk Road, the 11-arched Khudafarin Bridge was built in the 11th-12th centuries, and the 15-arched Khudafarin Bridge in the 13th century.

During the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district was largely destroyed.

The trip is of great importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijani liberated territories as part of black tourism.

Over the past two years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and the Turkish Travel Club have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur eight times.

