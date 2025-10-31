Interpol & Bloc Party to co-headline Paris show in November 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indie rock fans, mark your calendars — Interpol and Bloc Party are teaming up for a special joint tour in 2026, with a one-night-only Paris concert set for November 16, 2026 at the Zénith de La Villette.

The New York and British rock heavyweights will bring a full-throttle 2000s flashback across 18 European shows, including Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Manchester, Brighton, Glasgow, and London — and one exclusive stop in France, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ticket sales

Artist presale: November 5, 10 a.m.

Radical Productions presale: November 6, 10 a.m. (registration open until Nov 6, 9 a.m.)

General sale: November 7, 10 a.m.

Interpol will revisit hits from Turn On the Bright Lights and Antics, while Bloc Party will draw from Silent Alarm and their full catalogue — with both bands performing full sets.

This tour promises a nostalgic, guitar-driven celebration of two defining rock acts of the 2000s — don’t miss it.

News.Az