Int’l advisor hails Azerbaijan’s key role in supporting colonies struggling for independence

Azerbaijan keeps playing a key role in supporting colonies struggling for independence, Carlyle Corbin, an international advisor on governance, said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum held in Azerbaijan’s cultural capital, News.Az reports.Corbin highlighted Azerbaijan's potential to raise awareness and draw international attention to the plight of colonies fighting for independence."There are many colonies around the world, but we lack comprehensive data on all of them. It's crucial to bring this issue to global attention. The natural resources of these colonies have been plundered, and their freedom has been stripped away.These colonies don't have the platforms or opportunities to voice their issues and are often unaware of events in other regions. Azerbaijan is a vital partner in amplifying their voices globally. Azerbaijan has been a great support to us in this effort," he added.The 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum brought together 150 foreign guests from 49 countries, including state news agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations and media outlets, and 60 leaders and representatives from local media.

