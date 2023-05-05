Azerbaijani Para shooter books spot in Lima 2023 WSPS World Championships
Azerbaijani Paralympic shooting team comprised of Kamran Zeynalov, Rafig Aliyev and Rashad Imamaliyev have won a silver medal at the international shooting competition in the city of Hanover, Germany, News.az reports.
They secured the medal in the men`s 10m pistol shooting event.
Azerbaijan`s Rafig Aliyev, who showed the highest result in the competition, booked a place in the forthcoming World Shooting Para Sports Championships, due in Lima, the capital city of Peru on September 17-29.