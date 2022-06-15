Int’l conference marking Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance declaration anniversary starts in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference dedicated to the first anniversary of the Shusha Declaration kicked off in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The conference on the theme "Azerbaijani-Turkish Strategic Alliance – a source of peace and stability for the Caucasus and the region" is attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani and Turkish states and governments, as well as representatives of political parties of both countries.

Adalat Valiyev, head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority, Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of President in Shusha district, Inam Karimov, Minister of Agriculture, Anar Karimov, Minister of Culture, Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Binali Yildirim, Former Prime Minister of Turkiye, Chairman of Council of Elders of the Organization of the Turkic States, and Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Vahit Kirisci, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Ismet Buyukataman, Secretary-General of the Nationalist Movement Party, heads of nearly 40 political parties in Azerbaijan and others are taking part in the event.

The conference began with the performance of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkiye, and a minute of silence was held to honor the memory of those who died for the territorial integrity and independence of both countries.

Then the address of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the conference will be read out.

The event will be followed by panel discussions on issues arising from the Shusha Declaration.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye was signed on 15 June 2021 in Shusha city by President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

News.Az