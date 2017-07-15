Int’l dolma festival held in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd International dolma festival took place on Saturday in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz.

Organized by, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Khachmaz district executive authority, Azerbaijan’s National Cuisine Center and National Cuisine Association, the festival was joined by more than 500 participants from 12 countries and the country’s 50 regions.



350 different types of dolma was displayed at the festivel.



The 1st International dolma festival had been held in Absheron on July 1, 2016.

News.Az

