Int’l travelers informed about Armenian atrocities in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of international travelers, led by Charles Veley, Founder and head of Most Traveled People (MTP), visited Aghdam as part of their trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, News.Az reports.

The delegation represented 13 countries including the USA, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, the Philippines, Poland, Hungary, and others.During their visit to the Alley of Martyrs in the city of Aghdam, the travelers were informed about the heroic Azerbaijani children who lost their lives in the First Karabakh War, as well as civilians who were victims of the Khojaly Genocide. They were also told about the destruction of Aghdam by Armenian vandals and the desecration of graves in the Alley of Martyrs.The visitors observed the remains of structures demolished by Armenians on Aghdam’s central street and learned that, before the occupation, Aghdam was one of the largest and most developed cities in Azerbaijan. Once known for its vibrancy, the city now lies in ruins.The delegation was shown the damage inflicted on the Aghdam Juma Mosque, built between 1868 and 1870. The mosque, like other historical and religious sites, was subjected to Armenian vandalism. The minarets were dismantled, the ceiling was damaged, and inscriptions were destroyed. The mosque was reportedly used to house livestock during the occupation. Following the liberation of Aghdam, the mosque was restored by the state of Azerbaijan.The travelers also received information about ongoing restoration and construction efforts in Aghdam.

News.Az