Investigation launched into deaths of actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa
Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa arrive at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2003. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
An investigation has been launched into the tragic deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, who were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that there’s “an active and ongoing investigation” into Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.
According to a statement from the county sheriff’s public information officer, Denise Womack Avila, deputies were called at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park.
Police went to Hackman’s home after a neighbor called authorities to carry out a welfare check, the sheriff’s office told an Albuquerque reporter, per NBC News.
News.Az