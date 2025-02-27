Investigation launched into deaths of actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa

Hackman and Arakawa’s bodies were not identified until 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

“Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time however exact cause of death has not been determined,” Avila’s statement said.

Hackman, one of the most accomplished actors of all time, was 95.

Arakawa, a classic pianist who was married to Hackman since 1991, was 63.

Hackman won two Oscars for his roles in “The French Connection” and “Unforgiven.” He also won three Golden Globes and was bestowed the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2003.

His other famous films include “Bonnie and Clyde,” “Mississippi Burning,” “Superman,” “A Bridge Too Far,” “Hoosiers,” “The Firm” and “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

He took his final bow in 2004’s “Welcome to Mooseport” and retired from Hollywood, opting to move to New Mexico with his wife.

“The straw that broke the camel’s back was actually a stress test that I took in New York,” Hackman told Empire in 2009. “The doctor advised me that my heart wasn’t in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress.”

After quitting acting, Hackman went on to co-write adventure novels such as “Justice For None” and “Wake of the Perdido Star” with his friend, underwater researcher Daniel Lenihan.

Hackman and his wife made their final appearance in public together nearly a year before their deaths.

The couple were pictured on March 28, 2024 at Pappadeaux’s Seafood Kitchen in New Mexico. Hackman used a cane at the time.

Hackman was previously married to Faye Maltese, who died in 2017. They had three children together, Christopher, Elizabeth Jean and Leslie Anne.