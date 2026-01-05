Investigation launched over “Sari Gelin” on Iranian TV

+ ↺ − 16 px

An investigation is underway after Azerbaijan’s traditional song “Sari Gelin” was presented as Armenian music on Iran’s state television.

The song, performed by Araz Dare (Araz Terosian), was broadcast in Armenian and Persian under the title “Sari Aghjik”, prompting concerns over cultural misrepresentation, the Intellectual Property Agency confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Report.

“Sari Gelin” is a well-known Azerbaijani folk song, and authorities are reviewing the broadcast to determine how it was labeled and aired as Armenian music.

