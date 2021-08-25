IOM Azerbaijan implements project on providing humanitarian assistance to conflict-afflicted populations

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of the conflict in 2020, diverse humanitarian needs have emerged in conflict-affected districts in Azerbaijan. According to the government sources at least 40,000 people were displaced from their place of residence in Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Barda and Tartar districts.

IOM Azerbaijan is currently implementing the project on providing humanitarian assistance to conflict-afflicted populations. The project is funded by European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) and aims to contribute to addressing the humanitarian and early recovery needs of the most vulnerable persons affected by last year's conflict. The project will deliver immediate cash-based assistance to 1500 households afflicted by the conflict. The most affected and vulnerable 200 out of 1500 households will get the second tranche of cash assistance. The target areas of intervention will include affected individuals in Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Barda, Tartar, and other conflict-affected regions.

The project is implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population and the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs. IOM Azerbaijan’s project team is currently based in Guzanli/Aghdam office provided by the local authority as an in-kind contribution towards the project’s costs and conducting interviews with potential beneficiaries using IOM developed vulnerability assessment form. So far over 1500 persons were interviewed and about 500 were selected based on the eligibility criteria for the assistance, planned to be provided at the end of August.

News.Az

News.Az