IPA CIS Council’s 30th anniversary session gets underway in Almaty

The 30th-anniversary session of the Council of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is attending the event.

Speaker Gafarova will make a speech at the session.

The parliament speaker is also scheduled to hold several meetings on the sidelines of the event.

News.Az