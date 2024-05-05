Ipswich back in English Premier League after 22 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the information, Ipswich has returned to high support. It became official in the XLVI round of the Championship. A 2-0 win over Huddersfield allowed Ipswich to return to the Premier League. The club, which was among the strong last time in the 2001/02 season, returned to the elite after 22 years. It should be noted that Leicester won the first ticket to the Premier League. The last ticket will be awarded after the play-offs between Leeds, Southampton, West Bromwich and Norwich.

News.Az